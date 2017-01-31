VSE gets new lease at TexAmericas

VSE gets new lease at TexAmericas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

"TexAmericas Center is proud to partner with RRAD and its contractors. We offer existing move-in ready buildings, ground leases and flexible lease terms to create and retain jobs for the greater Texarkana area," said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President / CEDO for TexAmericas Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ape in HEALS 7 hr Inquisitor 28
Dr. Michael Saldino Mon New Resident 3
What's the deal on big drug bust? Sun Inquisitor 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Total Nutrition Jan 25 New Resident 1
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Jan 22 The guy thats high 48
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Jesslan 11
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC