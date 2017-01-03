Two-Vehicle Accident

Two-Vehicle Accident

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana, Texas, police Officer Karey Parker talks with the driver of a Dodge Avenger on Tuesday after an accident at 23rd and Wood streets. Clester Willis, 61, was traveling northbound on Wood Street when a Ford F150 ran a stop sign, causing the Avenger to strike the Ford before running over a stop sign and sideswiping a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debbie Money Jan 2 Todd omalley 2
Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14) Jan 2 Never back blue 23
Kris kustom kutz Dec 30 nadine 2
A new year approaches Dec 29 Just Me 1
Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13) Dec 29 Dani Boi Doo Pree 5
Brandys grooming hooks tx Dec 28 Blacklisted 3
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Dec 26 Stupidisasstupiddoes 824
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC