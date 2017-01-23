Two teens arrested in armed robbery a...

Two teens arrested in armed robbery at Walmart Neighborhood Market

16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Two 14-year-olds were arrested Monday and charged in the armed robbery Sunday afternoon of a Walmart Neighborhood Market customer. Police were called to a report of an armed robbery about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Market in the 3500 block of Richmond Road after the teens allegedly robbed a woman sitting in her car at gunpoint.

