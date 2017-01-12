The Way It Was: Beech Street construc...

The Way It Was: Beech Street construction is half completed

One of the biggest reality deals was completed here when: J. W. Betts and E.C. Peyton of this city, purchased from W. H. Coyle of Guthrie, Okla., the 1,057-acre plantation formerly known as the Floyd Thompson place, at a price of $45,000. The plantation which is equipped with gin mill and store and is said to be one of the most productive farms to be found in this section of the country.

