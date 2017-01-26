Texas-side's chief building inspector retiring after 15 years
Texarkana, Texas, chief building inspector Lynn Henry will be retiring from his position after 15 years. "I've got some things I want to take care of, but I'm looking forward to taking it easy," Henry said.
