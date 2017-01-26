Texas side offers amnesty program for unpaid fines
Texarkana, Texas, Municipal Court is offering a way out for citizens at risk of arrest for failing to pay fines. During an amnesty period from Feb. 1 to March 31, law enforcement will not arrest those with municipal court warrants if they pay their fines in full, according to a news release.
