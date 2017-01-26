Texas A&M-Texarkana offering web-based English as a Foreign Language course
The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Office of Extended Education and Community Development, along with TEFLOnline.com, is offering an online Teaching English as a Foreign Language course. Students can earn a certificate, diploma and an International Diploma in English Language Teaching training courses, which prepare graduates for teaching jobs in countries around the world.
