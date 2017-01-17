TexAmericas Center receives state's first STAR designation
TexAmericas Center has received the first STAR Site designation through the Texas Economic Development Council's Documented Sites Program, MTG Engineers & Surveyors and center officials said. The site certified is a 101-acre parcel, located less than one mile from Interstate 30. It officially has quality standards companies request when conducting a new complex search.
