TexAmericas Center receives state's first STAR designation

TexAmericas Center has received the first STAR Site designation through the Texas Economic Development Council's Documented Sites Program, MTG Engineers & Surveyors and center officials said. The site certified is a 101-acre parcel, located less than one mile from Interstate 30. It officially has quality standards companies request when conducting a new complex search.

