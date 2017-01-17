Tea With Cinderella
Loryn Nelson, 4, speaks with Elicia Bilyeu, who plays the Fairy Godmother in Texas High School's production of "Cinderella," on Saturday at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center in Texarkana, Texas. "Tea with Cinderella" gave children a chance to take photographs with the characters in the play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|1 hr
|Stop Insurance Scams
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|dortmund
|1,055
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|15 hr
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Sat
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|Sat
|Straight up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC