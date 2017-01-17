Tea With Cinderella

Tea With Cinderella

Loryn Nelson, 4, speaks with Elicia Bilyeu, who plays the Fairy Godmother in Texas High School's production of "Cinderella," on Saturday at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center in Texarkana, Texas. "Tea with Cinderella" gave children a chance to take photographs with the characters in the play.

