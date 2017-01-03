Spot one on the chicken track

Sunday

The train crews called it the 'mortgage lifter,' because the 12-hour night, six nights a week trip from Bonham to Sherman and Whitesboro and back made for a hefty paycheck every two weeks. The official name was the West Local.

