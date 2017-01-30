Six Leg Fun Run will take place today...

Six Leg Fun Run will take place today at Front Street downtown

The second annual Six Leg Fun Run takes place at 2 p.m. today beginning at Front Street in downtown Texarkana. Packet pick-up is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The fun run/walk begins at 2:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome at the event but they must be vetted and leashed.

