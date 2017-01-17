Six Leg Fun Run slated for Jan. 29 in...

Six Leg Fun Run slated for Jan. 29 in downtown Texarkana

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The second annual Six Leg Fun Run will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 beginning at Front Street in downtown Texarkana. Participants can pick up packets for the event from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. The fun run/walk will start at 2:30 p.m. Organizers hope to raise $44,000 with this event, which will be used to purchase an adoption trailer for the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheri lawson from the late ninetys 2 hr Shortstack 1
Pebbles from Hooks 5 hr MeSo 18
New building on Richmond 10 hr Yes145234785 7
Debbie Money 11 hr Babyk021616 1
Hannah fleming/walker 12 hr Really 4
Was Steven Jones murdered? (Sep '11) 22 hr Willie Granville 61
Donald Trump... Wed Willie Granville 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC