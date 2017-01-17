Six Leg Fun Run slated for Jan. 29 in downtown Texarkana

The second annual Six Leg Fun Run will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 beginning at Front Street in downtown Texarkana. Participants can pick up packets for the event from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. The fun run/walk will start at 2:30 p.m. Organizers hope to raise $44,000 with this event, which will be used to purchase an adoption trailer for the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center.

