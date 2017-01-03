Sandefur resigns from SRBA

Mike Sandefur reminds the board and community members that he is the landlord of the Sulphur River Basin Authority office in Texarkana on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. The president of the Sulphur River Basin Authority resigned from his governor-appointed board position Tuesday, a move that shocked area stakeholders in the fight for water rights to Wright Patman Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.