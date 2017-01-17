Political analyst, author Juan Willia...

Political analyst, author Juan Williams to speak at A&M-Texarkana

The Program for Learning and Community Engagement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will present Fox News political analyst and noted author Juan Williams at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in Eagle Hall of the University Center. Williams joined Fox News Channel in 1997 as a contributor and is on "The Five" as one of seven rotating Fox personalities.

