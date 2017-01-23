Police seek suspect in armed robbery at home on Sandlin Avenue
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a robbery the happened Monday in the 6000 block of Sandlin Avenue, said Shawn Vaughn, police spokesman. Officers responded to the report of a robbery of an person outside a home about 5:50 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|34 min
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Ape in HEALS
|Mon
|Stop Insurance Scams
|7
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Sun
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Jan 21
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|Jan 21
|Straight up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC