Police: Don't leave purses or wallets unattended

The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department is reminding residents to be careful and not leave purses and wallets unattended in shopping carts and at workplaces. During the last few months, especially during the holiday season, police have also noticed a surge in fraud stemming from both credit and debit cards being stolen and used.

