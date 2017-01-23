PLACE lecture to focus on slave trade, Middle Passage
Texas A&M University-Texarkana history Professor Dr. Tom Wagy will present a SuperLecture on "Enslavement and the Middle Passage" at 11 a.m. Friday in Eagle Hall of the University Center, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas. The lecture is part of the school's Program for Learning and Engagement lecture series.
