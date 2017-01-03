Passionate Prayer

Passionate Prayer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Susan Nordin, of CT Church in Houston, left, prays with Danny Nugent, center, and Linda Nugent of Bossier City, La., during the afternoon service at the Acts 6:4 Conference on Wednesday at the Texarkana, Texas, Convention Center. The conference continues from 9 a.m. through the evening today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pebbles from Hooks 4 hr A long time ago 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Encore white trash 1,000
chineese resturaunt (Oct '07) 5 hr Cody R Tipps 6
Debbie Money 18 hr Big D 3
Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14) Jan 2 Never back blue 23
Kris kustom kutz Dec 30 nadine 2
A new year approaches Dec 29 Just Me 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC