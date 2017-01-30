Part of McKnight Road to be widened this year
A section of Farm to Market Road 1297 in Texarkana will be widened during the next few months, according to plans approved earlier this month by the Texas Department of Transportation. "We will be widening a 0.9-mile section of FM 1297 between FM 2878 and FM 559 .
