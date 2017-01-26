On the Record

TD Bank USA vs. Sherry P. Wiley, default; TD Bank USA vs. Lila J. Mangum, default; Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Carletta Matlock, default; US Bank vs. Christopher C. Holder et al, default; Discover Bank vs. Hollie C. Collatt, default; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Dustin Matthew Eagle et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle.

