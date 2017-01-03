Officials to consider three applicant...

Officials to consider three applicants for City Council vacancy

Three qualified people have expressed interest in joining Texarkana, Texas, City Council following the Dec. 12 resignation of former Ward 3 Council Member Tina Veal-Gooch. Jason Montoya, Johnny Riley and Betty Williams submitted letters of interest to City Secretary Jennifer Evans by the deadline Tuesday, a city news release states.

