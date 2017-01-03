Newest gym offers 'judgment-free' zone

Newest gym offers 'judgment-free' zone

Temika Dolberry works out Friday at Planet Fitness. Dolberry likes Planet Fitness because of the low-pressure environment and the 24-hour facility accommodates her family's schedule.

