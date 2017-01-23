Miss Rodeo America to visit S.A. rodeo

Miss Rodeo America to visit S.A. rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Lisa Lageschaar, 25, takes her victory walk after being crowned 2017A*s Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas in December. A native of Pickton and a school teacher at New Boston High School near Texarkana, she won the San Antonio and Texas titles that qualified her for the national crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ape in HEALS 1 hr Willie Granville 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Sun The guy thats high 48
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Jesslan 11
I am VERY Concerned Jan 21 Pencha Loaf 1
Any barbers left around? (Mar '10) Jan 21 Straight up 19
Debbie Money Jan 21 Straight up 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC