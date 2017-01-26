Masonic Installation
Brother Chad Shipp, PM. of Border Masonic Lodge #672 has been recently Installed as District 1-A's, District Deputy Grand Master for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Ape in HEALS
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|20
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|8 hr
|Willie Granville
|3
|Total Nutrition
|Jan 25
|New Resident
|1
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Jan 21
|Pencha Loaf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC