Mardi Gras set for Feb. 25 in Texarkana
Main Street Texarkana still has funds and grants available for business and others looking to set up or improve their presence downtown, Executive Director Ina McDowell said Tuesday at the regular monthly board meeting. Also at the meeting, dates were announced for Mardi Gras on Feb. 25 and RailFest on May 14 and 15. For information about funding or events, call Main Street Texarkana at 903-792-7191, find them on Facebook or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Willie Granville
|288
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|Wed
|Blacklisted
|5
|Debbie Money
|Wed
|Perspective903
|8
|Pebbles from Hooks
|Wed
|Perspective903
|6
|Chloe Falcon
|Wed
|I knew her
|2
|Did Rachael Pittman get away with MURDER (Dec '11)
|Jan 7
|Truth-hurts
|1,083
