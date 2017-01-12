Mardi Gras set for Feb. 25 in Texarkana

Mardi Gras set for Feb. 25 in Texarkana

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Main Street Texarkana still has funds and grants available for business and others looking to set up or improve their presence downtown, Executive Director Ina McDowell said Tuesday at the regular monthly board meeting. Also at the meeting, dates were announced for Mardi Gras on Feb. 25 and RailFest on May 14 and 15. For information about funding or events, call Main Street Texarkana at 903-792-7191, find them on Facebook or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr Analyst 1,017
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) 17 hr Willie Granville 288
Brandys grooming hooks tx Wed Blacklisted 5
Debbie Money Wed Perspective903 8
Pebbles from Hooks Wed Perspective903 6
Chloe Falcon Wed I knew her 2
Did Rachael Pittman get away with MURDER (Dec '11) Jan 7 Truth-hurts 1,083
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC