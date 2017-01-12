Mardi Gras set for Feb. 25 in Texarkana

Main Street Texarkana still has funds and grants available for business and others looking to set up or improve their presence downtown, Executive Director Ina McDowell said Tuesday at the regular monthly board meeting. Also at the meeting, dates were announced for Mardi Gras on Feb. 25 and RailFest on May 14 and 15. For information about funding or events, call Main Street Texarkana at 903-792-7191, find them on Facebook or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.

