Man pleads not guilty to endangering 1-year-old child
A Texarkana man accused of assaulting his child's mother, stealing her car, evading arrest and endangering a 1-year-old girl pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing Monday in Bowie County. Wilmer Joe Hill Jr., 22, was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury last week on charges of child endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
