Man gets 45 years for indecency
A Texarkana, Texas, man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in a Texas prison for several counts of sexual indecency involving a child. Donald Ray Coleman, 34, was convicted by a Bowie County jury Wednesday evening of three counts of indecency with a child by contact involving a girl who was 12 and 14 years old when Coleman groped her at her mother's Texarkana, Texas, home in 2014 and 2016.
