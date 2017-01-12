Man faces animal cruelty charges

Man faces animal cruelty charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A suspect accused of shooting to death eight dogs pleaded not guilty in the Sevier County District Court in De Queen, Ark., this week through his attorney. Brian Moore, 25, of Sevier County, Ark., faces eight counts of animal cruelty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chloe Falcon 2 hr A friend 3
Poll Downtown Texarkana, what does it need? (Jun '10) 4 hr Concernedcitizen1971 49
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr Observer 1,027
PG School Board 14 hr Wake Up 1
Debbie Money 17 hr Delta Echo Alpha 9
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Fri Calligula 128
Dr. Michael Saldino Thu Pianoforte 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC