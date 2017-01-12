Man faces animal cruelty charges
A suspect accused of shooting to death eight dogs pleaded not guilty in the Sevier County District Court in De Queen, Ark., this week through his attorney. Brian Moore, 25, of Sevier County, Ark., faces eight counts of animal cruelty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chloe Falcon
|2 hr
|A friend
|3
|Downtown Texarkana, what does it need? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Concernedcitizen1971
|49
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|PG School Board
|14 hr
|Wake Up
|1
|Debbie Money
|17 hr
|Delta Echo Alpha
|9
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Calligula
|128
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Thu
|Pianoforte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC