Madonna banned by Texas radio station after Women's March speech
Madonna has been banned from radio station HITS 105 in Texarkana, Texas as a response to her comments at the Women's March in Washington on Jan. 21. The Vogue singer told the crowd she was angry after the election and had thought "an awful lot about blowing up the White House." WATCH BELOW: Madonna says good didn't win election, but good will in the end during women's march In a statement issued Jan. 24, the Texarkana classic hits station said Madonna's songs would be removed from the station's local programming "indefinitely."
