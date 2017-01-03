Leadership program tailored to senior citizens
Leadership Texarkana now offers a new Community Leadership program for senior adults in partnership with the SAGE program of Texarkana College. This program is designed to engage and equip senior adults to imagine potential new opportunities for their active participation in their communities, to take their experience and help identify challenges those communities face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debbie Money
|Jan 2
|Todd omalley
|2
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|Jan 2
|Never back blue
|23
|Kris kustom kutz
|Dec 30
|nadine
|2
|A new year approaches
|Dec 29
|Just Me
|1
|Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13)
|Dec 29
|Dani Boi Doo Pree
|5
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|Dec 28
|Blacklisted
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Stupidisasstupiddoes
|824
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC