Last Hurrah: Oaklawn Opry closing doors after a quarter century

Popular area entertainer Joe Mack Bennett sings and dances Saturday at the Oaklawn Opry in Texarkana, Texas. After 25 years the Opry will close after its anniversary show on Feb. 11. After a quarter-century of providing weekly opry entertainment to the Four States Area, The Oaklawn Opry will close its doors following the upcoming anniversary celebration.

