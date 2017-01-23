Last Hurrah: Oaklawn Opry closing doors after a quarter century
Popular area entertainer Joe Mack Bennett sings and dances Saturday at the Oaklawn Opry in Texarkana, Texas. After 25 years the Opry will close after its anniversary show on Feb. 11. After a quarter-century of providing weekly opry entertainment to the Four States Area, The Oaklawn Opry will close its doors following the upcoming anniversary celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|eatmyschitt
|1,058
|Ape in HEALS
|17 hr
|Stop Insurance Scams
|7
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Sat
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|Sat
|Straight up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC