Las Amigas presents 16 debutantes at annual ball
The Las Amigas Social and Civic Club presented their 43rd annual Debutante Ball on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, Texas. Sixteen beautiful and talented young ladies accompanied by their escorts were presented to society in the presence of their families and guests.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am VERY Concerned
|3 hr
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|5 hr
|Straight up
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|theTruth
|27
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|theTruth
|289
|PG middle school good for special needs kids?
|18 hr
|Cuthand
|2
