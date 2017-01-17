Las Amigas presents 16 debutantes at ...

Las Amigas presents 16 debutantes at annual ball

The Las Amigas Social and Civic Club presented their 43rd annual Debutante Ball on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, Texas. Sixteen beautiful and talented young ladies accompanied by their escorts were presented to society in the presence of their families and guests.

