Jury seated for trial of man accused of indecency with a child

A jury of eight women and four men was selected Tuesday in Bowie County to decide the fate of a Texarkana, Texas, man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl. The girl allegedly told a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center that Coleman put his hand down her shirt June 17 and made statements that he intended to assault her again in the future, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

