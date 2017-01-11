Jury seated for trial of man accused of indecency with a child
A jury of eight women and four men was selected Tuesday in Bowie County to decide the fate of a Texarkana, Texas, man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl. The girl allegedly told a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center that Coleman put his hand down her shirt June 17 and made statements that he intended to assault her again in the future, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|5 hr
|Blacklisted
|5
|Debbie Money
|6 hr
|Perspective903
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Pebbles from Hooks
|22 hr
|Perspective903
|6
|Chloe Falcon
|Wed
|I knew her
|2
|Did Rachael Pittman get away with MURDER (Dec '11)
|Jan 7
|Truth-hurts
|1,083
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Jan 7
|Truth-hurts
|26
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC