Inmate accused of killing guard wants a new lawyer

A Texas prison inmate accused of beating a Barry Telford Unit correctional officer to death in 2015 is asking for a new lawyer. Billy Joel Tracy, 39, filed a motion in his death-penalty case last week titled "defendant's pro se written objections to defense counsel ineptitude and sabotage of strategy and motion for appointment of new counsel."

