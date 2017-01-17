Hospice exhibit displays beauty with ...

Hospice exhibit displays beauty with a purpose

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A painting by local artist Judy Jones on display at Hospice of Texarkana's new inpatient care center. The center has a variety of donated art from local painters, sculptors, and photographers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) 1 hr The guy thats high 48
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) 11 hr Jesslan 11
I am VERY Concerned Sat Pencha Loaf 1
Any barbers left around? (Mar '10) Sat Straight up 19
Debbie Money Sat Straight up 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat FlavorsPharts 1,054
ashley walker (Jun '14) Sat theTruth 27
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC