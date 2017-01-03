Handgun Proposal: Should Texas make concealed-carry-permit training course optional?
There was a lot of controversy and debate over the bill. But since the law went into effect, there have been few incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|1,004
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Jeffreyt
|287
|Pebbles from Hooks
|Thu
|A long time ago
|1
|chineese resturaunt (Oct '07)
|Thu
|Cody R Tipps
|6
|Debbie Money
|Thu
|Big D
|3
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|Jan 2
|Never back blue
|23
|Kris kustom kutz
|Dec 30
|nadine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC