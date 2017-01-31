Grim renovation plan gets final funding piece

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved $1.4 million in loan guarantees, the final element of a plan to finance the iconic downtown building's renovation, according to a news release from the city of Texarkana, Texas. Sale of the Grim to developers Jim Sari and Mark Bouldin is expected to close in June, said David Orr, city director of planning and community development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.