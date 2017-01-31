Grim renovation plan gets final fundi...

Grim renovation plan gets final funding piece

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved $1.4 million in loan guarantees, the final element of a plan to finance the iconic downtown building's renovation, according to a news release from the city of Texarkana, Texas. Sale of the Grim to developers Jim Sari and Mark Bouldin is expected to close in June, said David Orr, city director of planning and community development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to gamble 29 min Gambler 1
What's the deal on big drug bust? 5 hr Jesslan 5
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) 5 hr Jesslan 12
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) 5 hr Jesslan 1,431
Ape in HEALS 16 hr Inquisitor 28
Dr. Michael Saldino Mon New Resident 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC