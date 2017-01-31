Grim project a step closer: Hotel ren...

Grim project a step closer: Hotel renovation now fully financed; deal calls for 98 apartments, more

Renovation of the Hotel Grim is now fully financed, and conversion of the once-luxurious, now-derelict downtown icon into an apartment building should begin this year. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved more than $1.4 million in loan guarantees, the final element of a plan to finance the building's refurbishment, the city of Texarkana, Texas, announced Monday.

