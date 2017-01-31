Grim project a step closer: Hotel renovation now fully financed; deal calls for 98 apartments, more
Renovation of the Hotel Grim is now fully financed, and conversion of the once-luxurious, now-derelict downtown icon into an apartment building should begin this year. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved more than $1.4 million in loan guarantees, the final element of a plan to finance the building's refurbishment, the city of Texarkana, Texas, announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|28 min
|Willie Granville
|30
|Where to gamble
|5 hr
|Gambler
|1
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|10 hr
|Jesslan
|5
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Jesslan
|12
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|10 hr
|Jesslan
|1,431
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Mon
|New Resident
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC