Grandmother, 74, chases off armed intruder by firing pistol: Report

A 74-year-old grandmother from Texas says she defended herself from an armed intruder over the weekend by firing several shots from her .38-caliber pistol. Rebbie Roberson of Bowie County said she she utilized her handgun for the first time ever Sunday evening after coming face to face with the masked gunman inside her Texarkana-area home, the local CBS News affiliate reported .

