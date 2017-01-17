Gear up for romance at ballroom dancing workshop
Put on your dancing shoes Saturday, Feb. 4, and get into the swing of romance for the Ballroom Dancing Workshop at the Regional Arts Center downtown. Presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council and taught by Patricia Carreras, the Ballroom Dancing Workshop instructs beginners in basic dance moves for the fox trot and the waltz.
