Gear up for romance at ballroom danci...

Gear up for romance at ballroom dancing workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Put on your dancing shoes Saturday, Feb. 4, and get into the swing of romance for the Ballroom Dancing Workshop at the Regional Arts Center downtown. Presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council and taught by Patricia Carreras, the Ballroom Dancing Workshop instructs beginners in basic dance moves for the fox trot and the waltz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
ashley walker (Jun '14) 11 hr theTruth 27
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) 11 hr theTruth 289
PG middle school good for special needs kids? 12 hr Cuthand 2
Pebbles from Hooks 22 hr A long time ago 19
Donald Trump... Fri Trump train 6
Poll is richard ward trailer park man honest???? (Dec '08) Fri Likeitis435025 8
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Bowie County was issued at January 21 at 3:40PM CST

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,125,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC