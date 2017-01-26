Foundation fundraiser is Saturday
The Damien Davis Foundation will be holding a food fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday under the viaduct bridge area of the Texas side of downtown Texarkana. Hamburgers and hot dogs, along with varieties of chips, cookies, soda and water will be available for a nominal donation if so chosen.
