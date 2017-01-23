East Texas judge calls Saturdaya s marchers a a million fat womena on Facebook
A Facebook post by an East Texas judge said people who marched in Saturday's protests were "a million fat women," according to Dallasnews.com. The post on Monday by Judge Bailey Moseley, Texas' 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana , said: "Just think about this.
