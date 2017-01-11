Dogs shot to death at home of woman w...

Dogs shot to death at home of woman who rescued more than 100 animals from Fort Worth shelter

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

More than 100 animals rescued from the Fort Worth animal shelter last year have been linked to an animal cruelty case in Arkansas, where eight dogs were shot to death, others were abandoned and many more are unaccounted for, authorities and animal rescuers say. The dogs and cats - often "code red" animals at high risk for euthanasia - were pulled from the shelter by a representative of Ark-La-Tex Animal Rescue in Texarkana, Texas, the rescue group and a Fort Worth city spokeswoman confirmed.

