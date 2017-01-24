Decision on budget tactic could affect millions in university funds
Texas universities entered the 2017 session of the Texas Legislature gearing up for fights over tuition and who can use what bathroom . But with the session underway, the schools have instead found themselves fighting for an arcane budgeting trick - one that could affect up to $1 billion worth of appropriations for higher education items such as museums, research projects and new academic programs.
