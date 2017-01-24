Decision on budget tactic could affec...

Decision on budget tactic could affect millions in university funds

Read more: Texas Tribune

Texas universities entered the 2017 session of the Texas Legislature gearing up for fights over tuition and who can use what bathroom . But with the session underway, the schools have instead found themselves fighting for an arcane budgeting trick - one that could affect up to $1 billion worth of appropriations for higher education items such as museums, research projects and new academic programs.

Texarkana, TX

