Crowning Achievement: Miss Texarkana winners named
Emotional moments and beaming smiles bloomed on stage at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center when new titleholders were crowned Saturday night during the Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers Pageant. For this 70th year of the Miss Texarkana pageant, the 2017 winners selected by a panel of judges were Kathryn Barfield as Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers for the Arkansas side of Texarkana, Christina Davis as Miss Texarkana for the Texas side and Kimberly Ferguson as Miss Twin Rivers.
