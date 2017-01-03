Council taps Williams for Ward 3

Betty Williams, center, the newly appointed Texarkana, Texas, Ward 3 City Council member, shakes hands Monday evening with Ward 1 Council Member Jean Matlock at City Hall as Ward 2 Council Member Willie Ray looks on. Texarkana resident Betty Williams was appointed to fill the Ward 3 council vacancy at Monday night's regular meeting of the Texarkana, Texas, City Council.

