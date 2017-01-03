Community Activities

Community Activities

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Four States Art Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Collins Memorial Building, 3000 Texas Blvd. Linda Larey will do a watercolor demonstration. Visitors are welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chloe Falcon 22 hr A friend 1
Town of Hooks (Aug '13) Mon Perspective903 2
Pebbles from Hooks Jan 8 A long time ago 4
Debbie Money Jan 8 Todd omalley 6
Did Rachael Pittman get away with MURDER (Dec '11) Jan 7 Truth-hurts 1,083
ashley walker (Jun '14) Jan 7 Truth-hurts 26
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC