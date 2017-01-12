City talks demolition of Kress Building
A combination of facade preservation and demolition is planned for the Kress Building in downtown Texarkana, Texas, city officials said. " ... We are working out a plan that will involve parts preservation and demolition, and it has to be done in a way where the walls and buildings on either side of the Kress Building are protected," City Manager John Whitson said Thursday.
