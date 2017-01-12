City talks demolition of Kress Building

City talks demolition of Kress Building

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A combination of facade preservation and demolition is planned for the Kress Building in downtown Texarkana, Texas, city officials said. " ... We are working out a plan that will involve parts preservation and demolition, and it has to be done in a way where the walls and buildings on either side of the Kress Building are protected," City Manager John Whitson said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 min Wang 1,021
Dr. Michael Saldino 7 hr Pianoforte 1
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Thu Willie Granville 288
Brandys grooming hooks tx Wed Blacklisted 5
Debbie Money Wed Perspective903 8
Pebbles from Hooks Wed Perspective903 6
Chloe Falcon Wed I knew her 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,736 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC