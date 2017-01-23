City street to bear Scott Joplin's na...

City street to bear Scott Joplin's name: Texas-side officials vote to ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

City street to bear Scott Joplin's name: Texas-side officials vote to temporarily name a section of downtown street after famed Texarkanan The Texas-side City Council honored Scott Joplin by voting to temporarily name a section of downtown street after him Monday. For a year, West Third Street from Oak Street to North State Line Avenue will be called Scott Joplin Way after the famed ragtime music composer and Texarkanan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Ape in HEALS Mon Stop Insurance Scams 7
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Sun The guy thats high 48
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Sun Jesslan 11
I am VERY Concerned Sat Pencha Loaf 1
Any barbers left around? (Mar '10) Sat Straight up 19
Debbie Money Sat Straight up 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC