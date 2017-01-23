City street to bear Scott Joplin's name: Texas-side officials vote to ...
City street to bear Scott Joplin's name: Texas-side officials vote to temporarily name a section of downtown street after famed Texarkanan The Texas-side City Council honored Scott Joplin by voting to temporarily name a section of downtown street after him Monday. For a year, West Third Street from Oak Street to North State Line Avenue will be called Scott Joplin Way after the famed ragtime music composer and Texarkanan.
