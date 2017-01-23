City street to bear Scott Joplin's name: Texas-side officials vote to temporarily name a section of downtown street after famed Texarkanan The Texas-side City Council honored Scott Joplin by voting to temporarily name a section of downtown street after him Monday. For a year, West Third Street from Oak Street to North State Line Avenue will be called Scott Joplin Way after the famed ragtime music composer and Texarkanan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.