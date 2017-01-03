Circus comes to Texarkana on Feb. 20

Texarkana Gazette

The Jordan Circus will have shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Four States Fairgrounds Arena. The three-ring circus will include aerial acts and animals including tigers and elephants.

