Circus comes to Texarkana on Feb. 20
The Jordan Circus will have shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Four States Fairgrounds Arena. The three-ring circus will include aerial acts and animals including tigers and elephants.
